AllenComm, a leader in corporate training development, was recently recognized with four Summit Creative Awards by Summit International Awards (SIA) for its outstanding work on projects for clients making positive impacts in the communities they serve.
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm -- a leading provider of engaging, effective, innovative learning solutions for top brands, nonprofits, and public safety organizations – was recently honored with four Summit Creative Awards for its work on collaborative projects to serve the public interest.
Founded in 1994, for 28 years the Summit Creative Awards have been given to honor the best web, design, video, advertising, interactive, mobile and social marketing from creative agencies worldwide. The Summit Creative Award is an established premier arbiter of creative excellence for firms and has become a coveted honor. This year there were more than 3,400 creative submissions from 19 countries across 62 categories. The judging standards included criteria such as:
Strength of the Concept / Ideation / Big Idea
Quality of Execution with visual appeal, tone of voice, chosen media, and placement
How well the creative moved the target audience
Additional exemplary submission features and innovations
The AllenComm projects honored with awards this year include public safety courses used by fire departments, training courses to support crisis counselors, a privacy course to protect the public used by a global manufacturer, and a credit counseling course created by a government agency for use by underserved communities.
The full list of Summit Creative Awards received by AllenComm include:
Gold Medal, RFMH, Your Role as a Crisis Counselor courses
Bronze Medal, W.L. Gore & Associates, Committing to Privacy course
AllenComm offers a full-service instructional design staff, well-versed in the latest in learning methodologies and supported by an agency-level creative team to provide end-to-end service from design through to development, delivery, and seamless integration and implementation. This award brings AllenComm's total number of awards for 2022 to 34 for the year as of this writing.
Contact AllenComm at our website to read case studies, get more information about learning services offered, and to discuss award-winning learning customized to meet the needs of your organization.
About AllenComm
AllenComm is a leading custom training solutions provider partnering with the world's top brands to create innovative, scalable, impactful learning solutions that excite, engage, and educate. What makes AllenComm unique is a combination of deep instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, marketing agency-quality creative, and a design and development system that enables us to understand our clients and their learners' need and objectives. For the past 40 years, AllenComm has worked with companies of all sizes and across industries to create transformational learning solutions that enable companies to become sharper, smarter, and better. To learn more, please visit us online or reach out to schedule a consultation.
The Summit Awards organization dedicates itself to recognizing excellence in the communications and marketing industry. It administers three distinguished award competitions each year to acknowledge stand-out work. The Summit International Awards is a United States-based organization that conducts three annual marketing awards. It is independent and not tied to any advertiser, magazine, trade association, ad club, or other outside influencer. The Summit Awards is the oldest and most prestigious organization administering marketing awards exclusively for firms with limited billings. Throughout a twenty-seven-year-history, its Creative Award has become a premier arbiter of creative and communication excellence. Using stringent evaluation criteria and blind judging processes, the competitions reward only those whose work exemplifies the best in their class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.