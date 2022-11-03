Support Local Journalism

AllenComm – an industry leader in training development for private, public, and nonprofit organizations – was recently recognized with seven awards at the 2022 International Davey Awards. Recipients were honored for outstanding creativity and use of media design in projects for clients who are innovating to make an impact.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Again this year, AllenComm was recognized with a major industry award for its innovation, impact, design and world-class creative services in the learning and training development services sector.


