AllenComm – an industry leader in training development for private, public, and nonprofit organizations – was recently recognized with seven awards at the 2022 International Davey Awards. Recipients were honored for outstanding creativity and use of media design in projects for clients who are innovating to make an impact.
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Again this year, AllenComm was recognized with a major industry award for its innovation, impact, design and world-class creative services in the learning and training development services sector.
AllenComm was awarded two Gold, plus five Silver medals during the 18th annual International Davey Awards. The prestigious awards recognize smaller agencies having a big impact through creativity and design in media.
Entries are judged with an eye to evaluate distinction in creativity and merit to meet standards of excellence set by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. Entrants are judged for work across creative media, including: web, design, video, advertising, mobile, social, branded, virtual and remote, and podcasts.
AllenComm is a leader in building custom employee development training and learning solutions for top brands. To each project, AllenComm brings domain expertise in instructional design, innovative digital solutions, and agency-quality creative to enhance the look and feel of every learning solution.
The full list of 2022 International Davey Awards received by AllenComm include:
Gold Medal in the Film / Video-Workplace Culture for Non-Broadcast category, for the Franklin Covey Change Model course
Gold Medal in the Features-Structure & Navigation for Websites category, for the ADM Onboarding course
Silver Medal in the Features-Best Use of Video/Moving Images for Websites category, for the Gore Committing to Privacy course
Silver Medal in the Features-Best Use of Video/Moving Images for Websites category, for the RFMH Your Role as a Crisis Counselor course
Silver Medal in the Features-Best Data Visualization for Websites category, for the Lockheed Martin Leadership Essentials course
Silver Medal in the General-Training for Websites category, for the Medrio Build It Better ePRO Accreditation Program
Silver Medal in the Features-Best User Interface for Websites category, for the NFPA Public Safety Drone Program
The awards are a much-appreciated achievement, as AllenComm takes great pride in the development of engaging, effective training experiences that center the learner experience to enhance human performance and meet business objectives.
AllenComm offers a multi-disciplinary team for end-to-end service from design through development, including instructional designers, an agency-level creative team, software developers, and project managers. The process starts with a needs analysis and performance mapping to determine and build the right solution for each unique project, and continues through delivery and seamless integration. This award brings AllenComm's total number of awards for 2022 to 52 for the year as of this writing.
Contact AllenComm online to speak to a consultant, read our case studies, view our portfolio, and get more general information about learning services offered. We're available to discuss award-winning learning solutions and how we can customize training to meet the needs of your organization.
AllenComm is a leading custom training solutions provider partnering with the world's top brands to create innovative, scalable, impactful learning solutions that excite, engage, and educate. What makes AllenComm unique is a combination of deep instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, marketing agency-quality creative, and a design and development system that enables us to understand our clients and their learners' need and objectives. For the past 40 years, AllenComm has worked with companies of all sizes and across industries to create transformational learning solutions that enable companies to become sharper, smarter, and better. To learn more, please visit us online or reach out to schedule a consultation.
The annual International Davey Awards is the largest and most prestigious awards competition exclusively for smaller creative agencies who derive their strength from big ideas, rather than stratospheric budgets. The Davey Awards may be for smaller companies, but the judgest have big reputations. The Davey is sanctioned and judges by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations such as Conde Nast, Disney, GE, Keller Crescent, Microsoft, Monster.com, MTV, Push., Publicis, Sesame Workshops, The Marketing Store, Worktank and Yahoo! and many more.
