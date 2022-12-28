Brandon Hall Group awarded AllenComm one Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze medal for three total awards recognizing our learning technology for excellence in mobile learning, content authoring and management and delivery at the 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards.
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a recognized industry leader in transformative learning experiences, was awarded top honors in the recent Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards. The awards were announced on Dec. 12th, and a gala honoring award winners will be held January 31st – February 2nd, 2023.
The awards were the result of AllenComm's domain expertise in learning design coupled with development of leading learning software solution DesignLab, a cloud-based collaborative authoring tool originally developed by AllenComm to improve internal processes. It was released to clients in 2019. Since then, it has been used to design, develop and deliver projects for top brands, nonprofit organizations, and leading global organizations.
The Brandon Hall Group awards are a prestigious honor recognized as an industry standard. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:
- Product: What is the product's breakthrough innovation?
- Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?
- Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?
- Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?
The full list of Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards received by AllenComm this year includes the following.
Gold Medal: Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology
AllenComm was awarded the Gold for work completed to provide mobile learning as part of a Consumer Financial Education Program developed for a leading national financial services provider. The project served to empower previously underserved communities through financial literacy training and learning, provided at no cost to the participant.
Silver Medal: Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology
The AllenComm proprietary learning technology DesignLab was recognized for excellence with a Silver medal as an overall solution for flexible and scalable learning design and content authoring. The platform is provided to clients as a solution to ongoing needs to develop, update, and enhance in-house content.
Bronze Medal: Best advance in ILT Management and Delivery
AllenComm worked with a food and beverage industry leader to design, develop and deploy an advanced General Manager Leadership Development Program that would enhance in-person learning and delivery to provide the best training possible at scale. For the project, the team was recognized with a Bronze medal.
Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke, and Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke, released the following statement about the awards.
"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.
"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation."
The three Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards brings the grand total of awards earned by AllenComm this year to date to 33 client awards and 21 industry awards in 2022.
For more information on our services, mission, portfolio, and awards, please reach out to info@allencomm or visit us at our website here.
About AllenComm
For 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms for developing innovative learning experience, AllenComm wins over 40 awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of sales and compliance efforts.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that comibines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.
Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement.
Media Contact
AllenComm Media, AllenComm, (801) 537-7800, info@allencomm.com
SOURCE AllenComm
