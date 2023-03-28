Alpha Mountain

One-Click Threat Intelligence and Real-Time Verdicts Empower Security Researchers and Analysts of All Skill Levels

DRAPER, Utah, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- alphaMountain announces today the launch of threatYeti, a domain research platform for cyber threat analysts, security researchers, and in-house security operations teams. Built on alphaMountain's leading domain and IP threat intelligence APIs, threatYeti is a browser-based investigation platform that empowers users of all skill levels and experience with a fast, search-based interface that delivers fresh, real-time threat verdicts for any host on the internet.


