ERDA, Utah, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpine Academy in Utah is proud to announce that its private residential treatment center has assisted students in reaching 44 different colleges and universities throughout the United States. Some schools currently being attended by Alpine Academy in Utah grads include Texas University, Penn State University, and the University of California.
Alpine Vice President, Angie Alvey, said, "Over the past 15 years, our academic team has created an academic environment and program that meets students where they are when they first join Alpine Academy. This approach has helped countless graduates prepare for the next chapter in life, which for many means attending tier 1 universities like Cornell."
Alpine Academy focuses on "preparing students for their next academic step after residential treatment." The goal is to build academic self-esteem in each student. This is accomplished through:
● Traditional classroom setting with expert teachers.
● Individualized accommodations and adjustments based on individual student need.
● Planners that track assignment completion and classroom behavior.
● Electives in everything from art and dance to reading and acting.
● Foreign languages offered (Spanish and ASL).
● Access to online learning for any courses not otherwise offered on campus.
Alpine's greatest academic assets are caring teachers committed to helping students succeed. Small class sizes paired with individualized plans of action help struggling students get back on track in their educational journey.
About Alpine Academy:
Alpine Academy is a nationally certified Teaching-Family Model treatment program. Through its strength-based, trauma-informed, individualized approach, students are taught healthy behaviors in a setting that replicates family, school, and community life.
