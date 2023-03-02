Support Local Journalism

ERDA, Utah, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpine Academy in Utah is proud to announce that its private residential treatment center has assisted students in reaching 44 different colleges and universities throughout the United States. Some schools currently being attended by Alpine Academy in Utah grads include Texas University, Penn State University, and the University of California.


