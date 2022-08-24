Support Local Journalism

Alpine Academy in Utah is proud to announce the grand opening of the Lavon Gotberg Education Center and a sneak peek of the Gardner Family Home on September 7th. Guests are invited between 11 am and 1 pm on September 7th at the Alpine Academy Lakeview Campus in Pine Canyon.

