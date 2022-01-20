ERDA, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpine Academy in Utah has received Cognia's highest honor, the 2021 School of Distinction. Considered the Gold Standard in academic accreditation, this award recognizes Alpine Academy as a "top-flight system", an honor extended to only 80 of 36,000 schools accredited by Cognia. Alpine Academy is the only private Residential Treatment Center in the world to receive this distinction.
Accreditation from Cognia is a valuable mark of distinction recognized around the world. Each year, Cognia identifies schools and systems that best exemplify excellence in education and stand out in their service to learners, based on the results of their rigorous accreditation process.
About this award, Alpine Academy Director, Christian Egan, said, "We are honored, humbled, and proud to receive this remarkable recognition! Over the past 15 years, our Academic Director, Angie Alvey, has created an academic environment and program that truly meets students where they are and prepares them to return or transition to other rigorous academic settings, including universities. She has recruited and retained a team of exceptional, dedicated teachers who love the work and the students, and they feel it. As incredible as it is to be only one of 80 schools worldwide to receive this award (0.2%), it is also not surprising to us, given the amazing team we have!"
Alpine Academy's academic focus is to "Prepare students for their next academic step in life after residential treatment." The goal is to build academic self-esteem with each student. This is accomplished through:
- Direct instruction in a traditional classroom setting.
- Accommodations and modifications, as appropriate, for students with IEPs.
- Campus-wide use of a planner to track assignment completion and in-class behaviors.
- A variety of electives such as food, art, financial literacy, music, criminal justice, ACT prep, dance, study skills, health occupations, drama, debate, careers, and reading.
- Additional time is built into the schedule for students who need it, including time for credit recovery.
- Foreign languages offered (Spanish and ASL).
- Access to online learning for any courses not otherwise offered on campus.
Alpine's greatest academic assets are caring teachers who are committed to helping students succeed. Students discover abilities they didn't know they had. Small class sizes, individualized academic plans, and robust curriculum options contribute to our graduates' educational success.
