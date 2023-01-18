Support Local Journalism

Former Air Wisconsin COO Positions Company for Continued Growth

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Air Express, Inc. ("Alpine" or "the Company"), a leading regional air cargo carrier providing critical air infrastructure supporting a wide range of integrated logistics operations throughout North America, announced today that Robert Frisch, an experienced leader with decades of expertise in aviation operations, regulation, and planning, has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective January 31, 2023. Mr. Frisch will be based in the Company's corporate headquarters in Provo, UT.


