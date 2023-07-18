Alpine Distilling's Elevated Gin USA 4X Best Craft Gin, Official Gin of Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club & Aspen Food & Wine Feature
- USA TODAY 10Best Craft Gin (2023) – Unleash your inner gin connoisseur.
Alpine Distilling is a winner in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Craft Gin. We asked a panel of experts to nominate their top craft gin distilleries, then readers voted for the 10Best. Many of these work in small batches using locally sourced ingredients, some are family-owned, and most distill their base spirits using a blend of traditional and modern techniques. All take pride in crafting unique gins worthy of sipping as well as mixing into a classic gin and tonic.
Alpine Distilling's Elevated Gin is distilled in a custom-built still using vapor extraction to yield a balanced gin perfect for both sipping or mixing. The botanical spread includes juniper, coriander, angelica root, ginger, cardamom and citrus peel. This is Alpine Distilling's fourth time to be awarded 10Best!
- Rolls-Royce car club launches Goodwood coffee-table book
Alpine Distilling's Elevated Gin has been selected to be the official Gin of the International Rolls-Royce & Bentley Enthusiasts Club. Sara Sergent and her Elevated Gin will be showcased in the Strive for Perfection: Celebrating 20 years of Goodwood beautifully presented, fully illustrated hardback book, authored by motoring experts and award-winning writers. Produced in partnership by the International Club for Rolls-Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts (PREC). The book's articles range from the history of Goodwood to the latest innovations in sustainable luxury, to the marque's groundbreaking motor cars of the past, present, and future. It features a luxury lifestyle guide for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, which includes a select portfolio of exceptional products and service. To resonate with the book's theme of sustainable luxury, Alpine Distilling's Elevated Gin was carefully selected to also present on October 6 at the Grosvenor House in London launch enabling guests to immerse themselves in a world of luxurious tastes, products, and experiences.
- Aspen Food & Wine
Alpine Distilling was invited to feature at Aspen FOOD & WINE Classic, June 16th-18th in the Grand Tasting tent. Alpine's Elevated Gin was a consumer favorite along with Alpine's Preserve Liqueur, Lafayette Spiced Bourbon Whiskey and Ange Vert. Celebrating 40 years of Icons and Innovators with three incredible days full of demonstrations, wine & sprit tasting, and panel discussions led by world-class chefs and beverage experts, Sara Sergent was an event highlight.
Located in Park City, Utah, Alpine Distilling is the husband/wife team of Sara Sergent, who manages all botanical production and portfolio, and Col. Rob Sergent, who oversees the whiskey portfolio. Alpine goes to market with highly decorated Gin, Herbal Liqueurs, and Whiskey offerings that have received accolades such as "Best in Show", "Gin of the Year", Top Craft Gin (4x winner, USA Today), Consumer Choice Award, and numerous Platinum, Double Gold, Gold medals in London, Las Vegas, New York, California, and Hong Kong. They have been featured in Forbes, Cosmo, GQ, JETSET, in addition to Bravo TV and NBC.
Distribution: Colorado, Florida, California, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Utah.
Social Media: @alpinedistilling @alpineparkcity
