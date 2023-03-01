Support Local Journalism

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, and the Utah Land Title Association applaud the Utah legislature for passing H.B. 211, which will protect homeowners from the predatory practice of filing of unfair real estate fee agreements in property records, known as Non-Title Record Agreements for Personal Service (NTRAPS). Utah is the first state to pass NTRAPS legislation this year.

H.B. 211 follows a model bill, which ALTA helped draft with input from national stakeholders. The model bill created a blueprint for states wishing to provide a remedy for existing NTRAPS while also discouraging future unfair and deceptive practices.


