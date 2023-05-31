Support Local Journalism

HURRICANE, Utah, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alta Labs announced its official entrance into the global enterprise WiFi and network switching marketplace. This week its brand new cloud-managed WiFi 6 access points, the AP6 and AP6-Pro, begin shipping in select markets around the world, with its initial offering of network switches set to ship later in the third quarter of 2023.


