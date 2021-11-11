LEHI, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crypto platform AltaFin (AFN) announced that it has publicly launched its first DeFi smart contract, called Divergence.
"It's an exciting time to be a part of the crypto community and we are very excited to expand into the DeFi space with our first DeFi smart contract," said Jeremy Crane, CEO and Founder of AltaFin. "This is the first of many DeFi products to launch and will allow AltaFin to continue to move forward on our mission to drive innovations in the crypto space, including queuing up our exciting pipeline of future Web3 DeFi products."
Divergence is an arbitrage smart contract built on Ethereum. Divergence lets a Web3 user borrow up to millions of dollars of capital, execute swaps on two decentralized exchanges, pay back the capital loans plus fees, and collect a profit—all in a single Ethereum transaction. It supports seven decentralized exchange options, including: Uniswap V2, Uniswap V3, SushiSwap, Kyber, Dodo, Curve, and Bancor.
This important milestone allows AltaFin to enter the DeFi product space complementing it's CeFi platform that was recently launched. Available via API only at this moment, Divergence will be available shortly at defi.altafin.co with a Web3 user interface.
For more information, visit altafin.co/defi and altafin.co/docs/guides/intro-to-using-altafin-divergence-to-arbitrage-on-decentralized-exchanges.
ABOUT ALTAFIN:
AltaFin is on a mission to launch the world's first high-APY cryptocurrency saving platform, powered by real estate assets. AltaFin is a fintech company focused on blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and their combined broader application across the global economy. With AltaFin, customers can utilize our centralized and decentralized finance products.