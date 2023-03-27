By Altaport

Key partnerships instrumental to Altaport providing comprehensive vertiport automation system critical to the future of air mobility

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaport, a leading developer of aerodrome automation systems, today announced new partnerships that are key to their ongoing development of an advanced vertiport automation system (VAS). These partnerships enable Altaport to act as a systems integrator for vertiports, combining multiple critical systems into a single modular platform with out-of-the-box capabilities to facilitate safe and efficient handling of high-volume ground operations for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and cargo drones.


