Leading Senior Care Franchise in Southern Utah Grows Coverage Area to Meet Demand in Utah County

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that franchisee Henry Lee has expanded his territory to meet the demand of the growing senior population in Utah County. Always Best Care of Southern Utah has been providing non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services to St. George and surrounding communities since 2020. Now, Lee and his wife, Julie have opened a second office to serve seniors in Provo and nearby areas of Utah County, as well as the South Salt Lake County cities of Sandy and Draper.


