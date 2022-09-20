Amare Global

Amare Continues Momentum and Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company, announced today the acquisition of Kyäni, Inc., a globally recognized and respected pioneer in health and wellness with business operations in over 50 countries. Through this acquisition, Amare begins a strategic partnership with Kyäni to further expand global reach after tripling partner growth and doubling revenue and customer growth this year, despite global economic challenges.

