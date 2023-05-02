Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Executive with Over 30 Years of Experience in Network Marketing Operations Helps Drive Operational Health and Global Growth

LEHI, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company® and leader in all-natural mental wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kent Wood to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Kent will be responsible for overseeing all global operations of the company, including finance, supply chain, IT, and legal. Kent will focus on ensuring the operational health of the business, with an emphasis on optimizing the supply chain to support the company's record-breaking growth and global expansion. In addition to his new role, Kent will continue fulfilling the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer (CFO.)


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.