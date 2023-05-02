...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For Emigration Creek on the east bench of Salt Lake City...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on an as needed basis, or by
Wednesday at Noon MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet, or 730 CFS.
- The river is nearing its minimum for the day and will
subsequently increase again.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet, or 1156 CFS.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Amare Global Appoints Kent Wood as Chief Operating Officer
Executive with Over 30 Years of Experience in Network Marketing Operations Helps Drive Operational Health and Global Growth
LEHI, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company® and leader in all-natural mental wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kent Wood to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Kent will be responsible for overseeing all global operations of the company, including finance, supply chain, IT, and legal. Kent will focus on ensuring the operational health of the business, with an emphasis on optimizing the supply chain to support the company's record-breaking growth and global expansion. In addition to his new role, Kent will continue fulfilling the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer (CFO.)
"Kent's promotion to COO is a testament to his exceptional leadership, experience and talent," said Amare CEO, Jared Turner. "He has contributed significantly to the success of Amare and our phenomenal growth up to this point, and his expertise and understanding of the direct selling category is nearly unmatched."
Kent brings over 30 years of experience leading the most successful network marketing companies. Prior to joining Amare, he founded, invested in, and served on the boards of four direct selling companies, which generated over $3 billion in cumulative aggregate revenues. His impressive track record has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine, which named him one of their "Forty Under 40" honorees.
Joining Amare as Chief Financial Officer in 2019, Kent has played an instrumental role in the company's growth, including the successful strategic acquisition of Kyäni Inc. in 2022. Kent is inspired by the Amare community and their commitment to helping families all over the world experience better mental wellness through Amare's Gut-Brain Axis (GBX) -supporting products. "We have a remarkable team of people who are doing something truly exceptional for thousands of families worldwide, and I am honored to be a part of the movement", he remarked. Kent and his wife reside in Utah and are the parents of five beautiful daughters and love their role as grandparents to five grandchildren.
About Amare Global
Amare Global® (amare.com) is The Mental Wellness Company® and is the category leader in creating holistic mental wellness solutions. The name Amare translates "to love" in Latin and a core part of its mission is to create more love, empowerment, and wellness in the world by providing high-quality natural products that support holistic wellness. Amare's patented and award-winning proprietary formulations leverage the powerful science of the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis (GBX), along with other clinically studied ingredients and blends. For more information, visit Amare.com, follow @amareglobal on Instagram, or visit us on Facebook.
