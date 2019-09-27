BLUFF (AP) — All his children ran back into the house as Shaun Stephenson was getting ready to leave for the day. All but one, his 4-year-old daughter, who managed to sneak behind the rear tire of his truck.
Stephenson started backing out and heard a bump. Jumping out, he saw his toddler lying on the ground, and a wave of panic washed over him. Marthleen Stephenson, his wife, called 911, explaining where they lived in Mexican Water, a community in Navajo Nation along the border of Utah and Arizona.
But half an hour passed and the ambulance had yet to show up. Shaun got back in his truck with their little girl and started driving. They called 911 again. Meet us somewhere on the way — the car’s emergency lights will be on, they told the dispatcher. A police officer caught up to the flashing, speeding truck, and they moved the girl into the police car.
She was rushed to the Four Corners Regional Health Center, where they learned that her legs were badly bruised — Marthleen and Shaun had to carry her everywhere for two days — but ultimately she would be OK.
The Stephensons share the details of this terrifying day because they’ve heard variations of it across their community. When they called 911, they couldn’t give the dispatcher the address to their house because they don’t have one. They believe this contributed to the confusion and difficulty of getting an ambulance to come to their home that day.
Like the Stephensons, many families in San Juan County, Utah and the Utah side of Navajo Nation — which borders four states — don’t have addresses. This makes getting help in an emergency challenging at best.
When asked how many buildings lack an address in Navajo Nation, MC Baldwin, the coordinator for the Navajo addressing initiative, said he can’t give an exact number. He estimates that there are about 10,000 “addressable structures,” which includes everything from homes, businesses, schools and government buildings.
People in Navajo Nation recall seeing homes go up in smoke long before a fire truck arrived; driving out to the highway to flag down ambulances; or getting in the car to race ailing friends or family to a doctor.
And the problem isn’t unique to Utah. Long wait times for ambulances are a problem across rural America: One study found average wait times are almost double in rural areas. According the last census, about 60 million people live in rural areas in the United States.
The health care coalition that encompasses San Juan County similarly has an average response time almost double the state average, and the delays can have serious consequences, according to Les Chatelain, director of emergency services programs at the University of Utah. In cases where an illness is “immediately life threatening, they’re never going to make it to the hospital in time,” said Chatelain.
Change may be imminent. The Navajo Addressing Authority and the Rural Utah Project, a nonprofit based in Salt Lake City, have been working to locate and give the people throughout the Utah portion of Navajo Nation a way to be found.
The Navajo Nation is providing families with the traditional addresses that are required for a slew of bureaucratic processes — from voting to registering for a driver’s license — and the Rural Utah Project’s work is making it easier to get directions to those homes.