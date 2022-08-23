Support Local Journalism

Celgard, leading dry-process battery separator manufacturer, and ABF will jointly develop new battery cell design and manufacturing processes, solutions and technologies.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF) today announced it has signed a strategic alliance agreement with Celgard, LLC, subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, to provide Celgard® battery separators that will be integrated into its U.S.-manufactured Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells. As domestic production and demand for LFP batteries continues to increase, ABF is pleased to partner with Celgard to help to ensure supply security of a critical cell component.

