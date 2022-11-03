Support Local Journalism

Synthetic graphite anode material is critical for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, critical defense applications and stationary storage for electric grids

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, and SANBORN, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF), a leader in developing the first network of gigafactories in the United States based on Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell technology, today announced a strategic alliance agreement with Anovion, LLC (Anovion) to supply graphite anode materials for ABF's US-manufactured LFP battery cells. As the preferred vendor for ABF's synthetic graphite anode materials, Anovion will ensure domestic sourcing of this critical battery component. Beyond strengthening the domestic supply chain for LFP battery cells, the two companies aim to foster long-term collaborative efforts, including joint investment in emerging technologies to improve battery performance and supply chain optimization.


