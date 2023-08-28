Logo for American Battery Factory, based in American Fork, Utah (PRNewsfoto/American Battery Factory)

Kem takes on lead role at ABF to ensure commitment to national security and development of domestic supply chain

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF), an emerging battery manufacturer leading the development of the first network of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactories in the United States, today announced the appointment of former Major General John S. Kem as president. He joins the company in the head leadership role alongside recently appointed CEO Jim Ge. Kem's 35-year Army career spanned numerous positions including commanding the Europe District and the Northwestern Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He will draw on his expertise enhancing national and global security in his capacity as president.


