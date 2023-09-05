Logo for American Battery Factory, based in American Fork, Utah (PRNewsfoto/American Battery Factory)

 By American Battery Factory

Liu's renowned career experience includes leadership roles with the Battery500 Consortium, International Coalition for Energy Storage and the University of Washington

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF), an emerging battery manufacturer leading the development of the first network of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactories in the United States, today announced it has hired Dr. Jun Liu as the company's chief scientist to lead and support all aspects of ABF's research and development. In addition to his role at ABF, Liu serves as the director for the Innovation Center for the Battery500 Consortium, Washington Research Foundation Innovation Chair in Clean Energy, Campbell Chair of Materials Science & Engineering and Battelle Fellow at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).


