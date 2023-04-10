Logo for American Battery Factory, based in American Fork, Utah (PRNewsfoto/American Battery Factory)

 By American Battery Factory

Ge takes helm of ABF as it prepares to build first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactory in Tucson, Arizona

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF), an emerging battery manufacturer leading the development of the first network of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactories in the United States, today announced the appointment of Zhenfang "Jim" Ge as chief executive officer. Ge co-founded ABF in 2021 and has acted as chairman since that time. Ge replaces Paul Charles as CEO, who resigned in early 2023 to pursue other endeavors. Ge will draw on his intimate understanding of China's lithium-ion battery manufacturing and supply chain dominance in his capacity as CEO.


