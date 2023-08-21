Logo for American Battery Factory, based in American Fork, Utah (PRNewsfoto/American Battery Factory)

Logo for American Battery Factory, based in American Fork, Utah (PRNewsfoto/American Battery Factory)

 By American Battery Factory, Lion Energy, FNA Group

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Lion Energy and FNA Group are among investors as ABF aims to start producing LFP cells next year

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF), an emerging battery manufacturer leading the development of the first network of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactories in the United States, today announced that it has raised significant development capital in Series A funding from investors, including a significant investment from Lion Energy. Results of the funding round mark a milestone to secure production equipment and security technology needed for the first development phase of its recently announced gigafactory in Tucson, Arizona.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.