American West Restaurant Group named Jason Cochran as its Chief Executive Officer.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American West Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut's third largest franchise group with Pizza Hut restaurants in Southern California and Utah has announced the appointment of Jason Cochran as CEO. Jason is a proven executive leader with more than 25 combined years in retail and restaurants leading innovation along with a reputation to disrupt legacy thinking.

