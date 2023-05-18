...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Nearmap releases report identifying Charleston, WV; Tallahassee, FL; Little Rock, AK; Raleigh, NC and Nashville, TN as the top five leafiest capital cities in the U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, a leading location intelligence and aerial imagery solutions provider, today released a first-of-its-kind report, America's Top 25 Leafiest Capital Cities via Nearmap AI, highlighting the country's Top 25 leafiest capital cities. Compiled through its proprietary aerial imagery technology and coupled with location data from its Nearmap AI platform, this is the first and only research of its kind in the U.S. using a high-resolution data set to compare total residential tree cover across capital cities for insurers, commercial construction companies and governments.
The report identified the top 25 leafiest capital cities and their percentage of total residential tree coverage as:
Charleston, West Virginia (74.7%)
Tallahassee, Florida (56.1%)
Little Rock, Arkansas (54.9%)
Raleigh, North Carolina (54.7%)
Nashville, Tennessee (53.5%)
Atlanta, Georgia (53.1%)
Annapolis, Maryland (51.0%)
Concord, New Hampshire (49.2%)
Jackson, Mississippi (47.5%)
Augusta, Maine (46.3%)
Jefferson City, Missouri (43.3%)
Austin, Texas (43.2%)
Olympia, Washington (42.9%)
Columbia, South Carolina (40.1%)
Richmond, Virginia (39.9%)
Albany, New York (39.1%)
Montgomery, Alabama (34.9%)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana (34.1%)
St. Paul, Minnesota (33.2%)
Des Moines, Iowa (31.4%)
Topeka, Kansas (30.6%)
Indianapolis City, Indiana (29.5%)
Springfield, Illinois (27.7%)
Frankfort, Kentucky (26.3%)
Columbus, Ohio (26.1%)
Tony Agresta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of North America at Nearmap, said: "The volume of tree cover can have a significant impact on public health and safety, from preventing overheating, improving environmental health, and mental and physical health benefits. Beyond that, the insights gleaned from this data can be used by insurers, construction companies and local governments to create tangible change in their communities, in addition to tracking progress in the creation of greener cities, reducing natural disaster risk and progressing urban development."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 702 heat-related deaths occurred in the U.S. annually between 2004-2018. Urban heat islands can also create issues such as higher daytime temperatures, reduced nighttime cooling, poor air and water quality and increased demand for energy resources that can result in rolling blackouts.
Dr. Michael Bewley, Vice President of AI and Computer Vision at Nearmap, said: "Data of this detail and consistency has never been possible on such a national scale before. Our Nearmap AI platform uses machine learning to turn high-resolution aerial imagery into information and insights, creating a proprietary dataset that our customers use as a source of truth to make our communities more sustainable, resilient, safe and appealing to residents. The fact that it can be used to make comparisons between current and historical captures is critical. It means that we can help not just to map cities, but actively monitor their change, and to help them quantitatively assess the impact of things like a change in policy, a natural disaster or a shifting climate."
Nearmap surveys more than 100 million locations in the United States up to three times per year, making it easy for local governments, insurers and construction companies to continuously unlock AI insights needed to track their performance against goals, identify new areas of concern and measure community impact.
Nearmap recently announced significant updates to their AI solutions at their annual customer event, NAVIG8. The fifth and latest generation of Nearmap AI is enabled by a new deep learning model trained on a much larger data set. The product has grown to an automated map of 78 layers (from 49 layers in the fourth version), and more than 500 facts per address. A full list of the Nearmap AI packs and layers is available here. Among the new layers are "leaf off vegetation" (which can identify trees without leaves, even in summer) and "vegetation debris" (which identifies broken and damaged vegetation, such as dead wood lying on the floor, or trees that have fallen in a wind event). Coupled with the near infrared capture capabilities of the new HyperCamera 3 system, Nearmap is continuing to evolve its offering in vegetation management, extending to use cases such as vegetation health and wildfire risk management.
To inform the development of the America's Top 25 Leafiest Capital Cities report, Nearmap pulled historical and current tree canopy high-resolution aerial imagery on residential areas covering more than 275 million inhabitants, and harnessed Nearmap AI machine-learning capabilities to identify and analyze residential tree cover density and changes in capital cities throughout the United States.
For more information about America's Top 25 Leafiest Capital Cities via Nearmap AI, visit here.
Nearmap provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.