Nearmap releases report identifying Charleston, WV; Tallahassee, FL; Little Rock, AK; Raleigh, NC and Nashville, TN as the top five leafiest capital cities in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, a leading location intelligence and aerial imagery solutions provider, today released a first-of-its-kind report, America's Top 25 Leafiest Capital Cities via Nearmap AI, highlighting the country's Top 25 leafiest capital cities. Compiled through its proprietary aerial imagery technology and coupled with location data from its Nearmap AI platform, this is the first and only research of its kind in the U.S. using a high-resolution data set to compare total residential tree cover across capital cities for insurers, commercial construction companies and governments.


