LEHI, Utah and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP Smart (Lehi, UT) and Titanium (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) have finalized their merger and now offer consumers a complete smart home and solar sales and installation solution.

AMP is a Top 10 smart home company and Titanium is one of the fastest growing solar installers in the United States. Together, AMP and Titanium offer a unique spectrum of products including: roof-top solar; meter monitoring; smart thermostats; video surveillance; feature rich smart home panels; automated lights and door locks; and a full suite of cutting-edge monitored security products. These products work to facilitate independence, control and convenience for the homeowner.


