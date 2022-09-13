The Amynta Group Logo https://www.amyntagroup.com (PRNewsfoto/The Amynta Group)

The Amynta Group Logo https://www.amyntagroup.com (PRNewsfoto/The Amynta Group)

 By The Amynta Group

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

NEW YORK and LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmyntaGroup, a leading insurance services provider, has acquired the extended warranty operations of iFIT Health & Fitness Inc., operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Universal Technical Services (UTS).

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you