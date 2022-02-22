LEHI, Utah, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Slopes today announced it has added U.S. Senator Mike Lee to its 2022 cohort of new inductees into the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame.
Senator Lee joins three other noted breakthrough leaders as Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame inductees:
- Astrid S. Tuminez, Ph.D.: President of Utah Valley University;
- Todd Pedersen: Chairman and Founder of Vivint Smart Home; and
- Warren Osborn: Serial Entrepreneur, Investor and Board Member (awarded posthumously);
Each of the four Hall of Fame inductees will be fêted during the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards program held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City this Thursday, February 24, where over 1,000 business leaders are expected to be in attendance.
Additionally, 21 individuals and organizations will receive Silicon Slopes Awards as Utah's Best of the Best in 2021 in categories ranging from CEO of the Year to Intern of the Year and from Best Software Product to Top Web3 application/entertainment.
"Few people realize the tireless and important work Senator Lee has put in behind the scenes to protect and uplift businesses in general, as well as the technology industry specifically, both in Utah and throughout the country," said Clint Betts, Executive Director of Silicon Slopes. "It is for these reasons and more that we are pleased to induct Mike Lee, Utah's senior Senator, into the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame."
A Brief Biography of Senator Mike Lee
A vigorous defender of the fundamental liberties of all Americans and the country's founding constitutional principles, U.S. Senator Mike Lee also a stands as a major supporter of Utah's technology, life science, and business communities. Raised in Utah and Virginia, Lee developed a deep respect for the U.S. Constitution by observing his father, Rex E. Lee, serve as the Solicitor General under President Ronald Reagan. After receiving his undergraduate and law degrees from Brigham Young University, Lee's career has spanned both private practice and various positions in governmental service, including
- Work specializing in appellate and Supreme Court litigation;
- Clerking for Justice Samuel Alito on the U.S. Supreme Court;
- Serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Salt Lake City; and
- Serving as General Counsel to Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, Jr.
Since his election to the U.S. Senate in 2010, Senator Lee has been a vocal champion for all Utahns. As a current leader on the Senate Commerce and Senate Judiciary Committees, Senator Lee focuses on such key issues as privacy, workforce development, antitrust, and innovation. His support for the "State of Silicon Slopes" was publicly showcased recently as world-renowned executives Tim Cook (Apple) and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) came to Utah at Lee's invitation to deliver keynote addresses at the 2022 and 2021 Silicon Slopes Summits, respectively. Beyond skills of oratorial recruitment, however, he continues to vigorously uphold the ability of all Utahns to dream, innovate, and execute as they choose. Hence, for these reasons and more, Silicon Slopes is honored to induct Senator Mike Lee into its Hall of Fame.
Additional Details About the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards Program
Launched in 1999 by the then Utah Technology Council, the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame identifies and applauds technology pioneers and breakthrough leaders who have contributed to the ongoing and growing success of Utah and Silicon Slopes.
Sixty-five inventors, creators, and business leaders have been inducted into the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame since its launch over 20 years ago, with honorees ranging from such people as Alan Ashton and Bruce Bastian to Gretchen McClain and Fred Lampropoulos.
In addition, from hundreds of nominations, 89 organizations and individuals have been selected as Finalists this year for the inaugural Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards Program, which is designed to identify Utah's best of the best from 2021, while also serving as a return to the past with the rebirth of the Hall of Fame program.
The Finalists for these awards are broken out as follows:
- In the 10 Company Categories, there are 46 Finalists, while
- 43 individuals have been named as Finalists across 11 different Categories.
Additionally,
- Finalists representing Utah-based organizations are located throughout the state, from Logan to St. George, and were selected
- Across diverse industries that range from
- Aerospace to Architecture, and from
- Cryptocurrency to eCommerce, as well as from
- Fashion to Healthcare, and from
- Software to Solar Power.
Additional details about the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards Program, as well as biographies about this year's three other inductees into the Hall of Fame, can be found here.
