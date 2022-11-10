Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anecare announces today that it has been awarded a Breakthrough Technology Agreement with Premier, Inc. – a leading health care improvement company uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers. This new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special terms and pricing pre-negotiated by Premier for ANEclear.

ANEclear is the first non-pharmaceutical disposable device that reverses the effects of  inhalational anesthetics in the brain at the end of surgery for a safer, faster anesthesia recovery and patient throughput.


