SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidchart, a leading cloud-based visual workspace, is excited to announce Lucidchart Cloud Insights, a new solution that makes it easy to automatically visualize, understand, and optimize cloud architectures on Amazon Web Services (AWS) through accurate, up-to-date, and interactive diagrams that are consistent across the organization.
In order to truly reap the full range of benefits that the cloud has to offer, developers, IT operations and architects need to be able to effectively visualize and communicate their network and infrastructure within the organization. This can be a challenge as companies move to fully embrace the cloud and adapt their strategies to enable remote workforces. Traditionally, this has been an extremely labor-intensive and complex task, but with Lucidchart Cloud Insights, the process can be significantly streamlined.
"We believe that better cloud decisions start with seeing and understanding how your cloud is architected and built, and with our Lucidchart Cloud Insights solution, AWS users can easily generate, maintain, and update accurate cloud architecture diagrams with just a few clicks," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO of Lucidchart. "This will help organizations more quickly drill into important information that helps them stay on top of security, compliance, internal best practices, and communicate clearly with all stakeholders."
Designed to remove the complex manual work often associated with the cloud visualization process, Lucidchart Cloud Insights allows users to:
- Auto-generate diagrams of their AWS cloud infrastructure
- Visualize key cloud governance data
- Filter, save views, and remove unnecessary details
- Easily maintain and refresh data to ensure accurate, up-to-date diagrams
"It's essential that everyone on our team has up-to-date visibility into the networks," said Toby Foss at Informatica. "Lucidchart Cloud Insights allows us to get everyone on the same page by replacing static drawings with up-to-date diagrams of our existing systems."
Lucidchart Cloud Insights can benefit and support:
- Infrastructure engineers during incident response
- Architects communicating their ideas with other teams
- Security leads verifying their architecture
- Any stakeholder looking for a simple overview of the architecture or network
- Consultants and managed service providers who need to quickly understand a client's environment before providing recommendations and making changes.
