...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches Bear River Valley, Bear Lake, Weber, Davis, eastern Box
Elder and Cache County, locally up to 7 inches. Additional snow
accumulation 4 to 9 inches Salt Lake Valley, locally higher.
Additional snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches Utah County, locally
up to 10 inches Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge area.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Heavy snow
will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Announcing the 15th anniversary of the broadcast, "Finding You: An Evoke Therapy Podcast"
The thread throughout the broadcasts are the foundational concepts Dr. Reedy emphasizes: the importance of doing your own work, the centrality of the relationship to the self as the foundation for parenting or a partnership, and the negative effects of guilt and shame on healthy psychological development. "I love it when people tell me that they try to guess at what I might say on a given topic or in a given situation in their lives," says Dr. Reedy. "That tells me they are trying to understand this new way of thinking. That is the goal."
Through his engaging, honest, and relatable style, Dr. Reedy has built a loyal following of listeners who tune in each week to hear him speak candidly about difficult topics such as boundary setting, dealing with guilt and shame, personal accountability, and self-compassion.
At the time the broadcasts began in 2007, Evoke was predominantly a wilderness therapy program treating adolescents and young adults. The webinar broadcasts arose at the suggestion of a former Evoke parent who thought it would be a great way for Dr. Reedy to connect with the program's current and alumni parents on a regular and more direct basis. Since its inception, Evoke's Dr. Reedy has broadcast over 1,550 episodes. Six years ago, to increase accessibility, Evoke made the decision to turn each of these live webinars into a podcast episode, with over 500 episodes to date. The podcast's popularity has skyrocketed, bringing the total to 3 million downloads!
One podcast reviewer writes,
"Thank you, Brad, and Evoke for making this podcast available to the public. I've been listening for almost 3 years. I started listening when my family was having serious issues. Whenever I feel like I need support, I just turn on this podcast, go for a walk or do the dishes, and I feel much better and clearer. I can honestly say that this podcast has improved my life in a major way."
And another adds,
"The principles discussed in his podcasts, and my practicing of them is healing. I am a therapist by profession, and I am seeing this improve my work, and holding my client's emotions more effectively now. I witness great healing by following the principles explained here. I can only hope this podcast has helped its listeners in the way it's helped me."
While the broadcasts cover diverse topics related to parenting, psychological disorders, and theory, book reviews, and interviews with authors, therapists, and artists, the content has evolved over the years along with Reedy's own philosophy, growth, and self-knowledge. The thread throughout the broadcasts, be it a specific topic or a Q&A, are the foundational concepts Dr. Reedy emphasizes: the importance of doing your own work, the centrality of the relationship to the self as the foundation for parenting or a partnership, and the negative effects of guilt and shame on healthy psychological development.
"In the earliest days, I would receive emails from parents saying how they loved the broadcasts but sometimes left them feeling inadequate," remembers Dr. Reedy. This response led to Reedy making a major shift as he began sharing more personally - his own mistakes, setbacks, and regressions as he related to the topics being taught. While this was part of his own evolution as a host, he recognized how this shift was helping his audience. "People began thanking me for sharing my fallibility. This gave them hope and seemed to strip them of the shame they so often feel when engaging in parenting therapy and parenting education," he says.
He sees the broadcasts in their current iteration as trying to convey ways of thinking about parenting, relationships, and personal growth, versus sharing self-help tricks, tips, and tools. "I love it when people tell me that they try to guess at what I might say on a given topic or in a given situation in their lives," says Dr. Reedy. "That tells me they are trying to understand this new way of thinking. That is the goal. This way of thinking and the emphasis on attachment theory is not mine; I did not create it." Rather, Reedy's work comes from his synthesis of the teachings of people he calls "the masters," like psychoanalysts Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung, Melanie Klein, D.W. Winnicott, J.D. Gill, James Hollis, and Alice Miller; philosophers Immanuel Kant, Joseph Campbell, Ram Dass, and Nietzsche; poets Kahlil Gibran, Rumi, and Rilke; and, finally, Buddhist teachers Alan Watts and Thich Nhat Hanh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.