The thread throughout the broadcasts are the foundational concepts Dr. Reedy emphasizes: the importance of doing your own work, the centrality of the relationship to the self as the foundation for parenting or a partnership, and the negative effects of guilt and shame on healthy psychological development. "I love it when people tell me that they try to guess at what I might say on a given topic or in a given situation in their lives," says Dr. Reedy. "That tells me they are trying to understand this new way of thinking. That is the goal."

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is with great excitement that we announce the 15th anniversary of the broadcast that has become, "Finding You: An Evoke Therapy Podcast," hosted by Evoke Therapy Programs Co-founder and Executive Clinical Director, Dr. Brad Reedy.


