ANTELOPE ISLAND STATE PARK, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A group of Air Force and Army nonprofit organizations will host the Antelope Island 30th Anniversary Memorial at Antelope Island State Park, UT on October 29 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. This memorial will be held to commemorate the 12 lives lost in the helicopter crash near Antelope Island 30 years ago. The hosting group includes the Combat Control Foundation, Air Commando Association, Combat Control Association, 75th Ranger Regiment Association, Three Rangers Association and US Army Ranger Association.
On October 29, 1992, four MH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters departed from Hill Air Force Base in a joint training exercise enroute to Michael Army Airfield. Torrential rain, lightning and heavy cloud coverage caused one of the aircrafts to crash into the Great Salt Lake. The aircraft burst into flames on impact and killed 12 of the 13 Special Operators onboard the aircraft.
The ceremony will celebrate the lives of the 12 Special Operators who died in this tragic crash and will rededicate the memorial in their honor. The program will include an opening prayer, followed by a description of the operation, guest speakers and the unveiling of the updated memorial. The ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun salute, ceremonial Taps and a benediction.
