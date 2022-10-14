Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This memorial will be held to commemorate the 12 lives lost in the helicopter crash near Antelope Island 30 years ago. The hosting group includes the Combat Control Foundation, Air Commando Association, Combat Control Association, 75th Ranger Regiment Association, Three Rangers Association and US Army Ranger Association.

ANTELOPE ISLAND STATE PARK, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A group of Air Force and Army nonprofit organizations will host the Antelope Island 30th Anniversary Memorial at Antelope Island State Park, UT on October 29 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. This memorial will be held to commemorate the 12 lives lost in the helicopter crash near Antelope Island 30 years ago. The hosting group includes the Combat Control Foundation, Air Commando Association, Combat Control Association, 75th Ranger Regiment Association, Three Rangers Association and US Army Ranger Association.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.