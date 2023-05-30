Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The industry-first 9kWh sustainable power supply uses salt-based power cells to replace lithium, marking a new era of environmental media production

SHELTON, Conn., May 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Anton/Bauer a leading manufacturer of mobile power solutions for broadcast and cinematic equipment and a Videndum brand, has announced the launch of Salt-E Dog, a sodium-based 9kWh mobile power source designed specifically for motion picture and television production. The industry-first power source delivers consistent and reliable energy and addresses the pressing issue of carbon emissions associated with traditional fossil fuel or lithium generators. It signifies a major milestone in sustainable power for the media and entertainment industry, positioning Anton/Bauer as a leading provider of clean energy solutions.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.