The new XCELL PC filter is more efficient, achieves greater concentrations, and simplifies processing.

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APEX Biologix, a leader in innovative biologic medicine, announced their exclusive industry-leading XCELL PC (Protein Concentrator) Kit, now available for purchase. Utilizing components of platelet-poor plasma has become one of the fastest growing segments of regenerative medicine. The advanced features of the XCELL PC kit allow for increased concentration of a variety of beneficial proteins, with easier use and reduced processing time compared to earlier generation blood and plasma filters on the market.


