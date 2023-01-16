Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Board of Directors at APEX Biologix is pleased to announce a new Chief Executive Officer to continue the expansion and innovation efforts of the company.

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Jan.16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APEX Biologix, a leader in the regenerative medicine industry, announced today the addition of a new visionary executive to the company. Jim Rogers brings more than 20 years of creation and business development in the medical device industry to the growing team at APEX Biologix.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.