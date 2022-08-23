Apollo Health Group

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recently announced new guidelines that recommend testing for all patients diagnosed with colon cancer. The NCCN now recommends that a germline multi-gene panel be offered to patients with colon cancer who are less than 50-years of age and be considered for all others, with mismatch repair in their tumor or family history. These new recommendations from the NCCN broaden the current testing criteria, which priorly limited testing to certain age groups and cancer types.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. "These new NCCN guidelines have the potential to identify more patients who might benefit from genomic testing" said Apollo Health Group Chief Operating Officer, Blaine Smith. "Affordable genomic testing is now readily available, and these new guidelines have the ability to dramatically increase access to these patients and their family members who might benefit from genomic testing."

