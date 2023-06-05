ApplicantPro named an Indeed Platinum Partner.

 By ApplicantPro

The Company's Customers and Partners to Benefit from Exclusive Resources to Recruit the Right Talent

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Human resource (HR) technology is the top HR investment priority for the second year in a row, followed by increased investment in staffing and recruiting according to global analyst firm GartnerÔ. With nearly 10 million job postings in the U.S. each month, employers need help standing out to reach the right talent. Today, ApplicantPro, a leading provider of applicant tracking system (ATS) technology and hiring-optimization solutions, announced it has been named an Indeed Platinum Tier Partner, only one of four companies to earn this distinction. This new partner program from Indeed gives ApplicantPro customers and partners exclusive resources and unparallel peace of mind that ApplicantPro works seamlessly with Indeed to make hiring fast and easy.


