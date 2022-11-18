Support Local Journalism

With the economic recession and inflation surge making daily headlines, many companies are looking to grow their sales pipeline to avoid downsizing, budget-slashing, and more.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a move that has helped Launch Leads, a Salt Lake City-based lead generation company, find impressive growth in a year marked by downturn. Launch Leads handles the tedious but critical process of appointment setting, or "cold calling," for brands looking to maximize sales opportunities at little to no time cost to them. This year, Launch Leads' services have been particularly valuable to brands strategizing how to remain profitable during turbulent economic times. As a result, the company has seen no slowdown in revenue in 2022, even though Utah's professional and business services industry has endured a steady economic decline this year. This continued profitability is a welcomed sign that Launch Leads' value is particularly strong in moments of uncertainty.


