With the economic recession and inflation surge making daily headlines, many companies are looking to grow their sales pipeline to avoid downsizing, budget-slashing, and more.
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a move that has helped Launch Leads, a Salt Lake City-based lead generation company, find impressive growth in a year marked by downturn. Launch Leads handles the tedious but critical process of appointment setting, or "cold calling," for brands looking to maximize sales opportunities at little to no time cost to them. This year, Launch Leads' services have been particularly valuable to brands strategizing how to remain profitable during turbulent economic times. As a result, the company has seen no slowdown in revenue in 2022, even though Utah's professional and business services industry has endured a steady economic decline this year. This continued profitability is a welcomed sign that Launch Leads' value is particularly strong in moments of uncertainty.
Launch Leads' measurable growth trails the company's announcement just earlier this year of new proprietary technology developed exclusively to finetune its lead generation capabilities. Employing AI technology, the software identifies trends and automatically adjusts the cold-calling strategy to better align with a specific audience's preferences. The company's rollout proved to be excellent timing; the greater efficiency achieved by the internal, AI-powered platform only serves to make Launch Leads' services more cost-effective and more productive for budget-conscious clients.
With a highly diversified client pool that includes B2B businesses within the financial services, IT, and SaaS industries, Launch Leads can support any brand in search of qualified leads. CEO and President Scott Smith reports that their client base is only becoming more varied in light of the current economic climate. "While cutting costs is common practice in times like these, investing in smarter sales practices is the best move a company can make right now. Lead generation increases the quality and quantity of new leads coming in while freeing up your in-house salespeople to close more deals. If profitability and gaining market share is at the top of your list of concerns, outsourced lead generation offers clear, immediate ROI that will absolutely impact your bottom line."
Launch Leads is a premier B2B sales solution used by leading sales teams across the country. Inc. has named Launch Leads One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. For more information about their comprehensive services, such as Dead Lead Revival and Trade Show Lead Generation, visit launchleads.com.
