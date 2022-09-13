Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Award-winning nanoliquid technology company delivers environmentally sustainable solutions to reduce fertilizer and crop protectant inputs while improving farmers' profits

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Yield, the leading nanoliquid company for agricultural production worldwide, today announced the close of its Series A investment round of $23M. The round was led by the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) with participation from Penny Newman Grain Company and San Leonardo. The company will leverage the funding to accelerate the global adoption of its nanoliquid solutions.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you