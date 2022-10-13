Support Local Journalism

Award-winning nanoliquid™ technology company appoints key executives to support its phase of growth and development

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Yield®, the leading nanoliquid company for agricultural production worldwide, today announced several additions to its senior executive team. Marco Guirado has been appointed Vice President of International Sales where he will oversee the company's international revenue growth and client experience teams. In addition, Trent Whiting has joined Aqua-Yield® as its new Vice President of Sales for the U.S. and Canada, with responsibility for growth strategies and business development for the North American market.

