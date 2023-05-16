...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Are you going to ATD 2023? Let's share insights and work better - together
The award-winning team from AllenComm will be attending the upcoming ATD 2023 conference. We'll be sharing our newly launched product offerings, as well as insights to help talent development professionals build better learning and training experiences.
SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This May 21-24, the Association for Talent Development (ATD) will host a conference designed to bring together our professional community. The gathering is for L&D practitioners, certified TD professionals, team leaders, instructional designers, chief talent officers, consultants, and all of professionals in roles across the spectrum that work together to deliver the learning experiences that level up careers and organizations. The goal of ATD this year is to "create a world that works better" for talent professionals, employees, and organizations.
Will you be there? Visit our page here to find us at the conference. We'll be sharing knowledge and experiences that will help all of us work better and make a greater impact, as well as Celebrating 42 Years of Learning Services. Read on for more information. Whether you're planning to attend or not, we want to provide the domain expertise, insights, support, and solutions you need. (Scroll to the bottom for info you can access before or after the conference on-demand.)
During the conference, the team from AllenComm will have experts on hand to talk you through any questions you may have regarding the latest in training design, development, and delivery. We want to provide valuable resources you can use to improve your learning and development programs, scale your efforts, and set strategies to measure (and show the ROI) of your impact.
Our team will be available to to talk about:
Training Innovations– All of the latest in learning modalities and resources to engage your audience.
Learning Technology – We can help you build your technology stack, augment your offerings, find integrations that make your content authoring and delivery systems work better, build better data gathering and measurement systems, and much, much more.
Newly Announced Service Offerings – We're expanding the services we offer our clients, and will be on hand to talk about new L&D staffing options.
Any and All of your Projects – Have a question? Our expert team will offer support!
At AllenComm, everything we do is designed and delivered to help you to support your L&D teams – and organizational goals. Click the links to find our booth and learn more about the conference.
Not going to be there? No problem! Click here to read an article with insights from the ATD State of the Industry Report, sponsored again this year by AllenComm.
Be sure also to reach out to us online for more information about any of the information mentioned above. We look forward to hearing from you!
