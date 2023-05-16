Support Local Journalism

The award-winning team from AllenComm will be attending the upcoming ATD 2023 conference. We'll be sharing our newly launched product offerings, as well as insights to help talent development professionals build better learning and training experiences.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This May 21-24, the Association for Talent Development (ATD) will host a conference designed to bring together our professional community. The gathering is for L&D practitioners, certified TD professionals, team leaders, instructional designers, chief talent officers, consultants, and all of professionals in roles across the spectrum that work together to deliver the learning experiences that level up careers and organizations. The goal of ATD this year is to "create a world that works better" for talent professionals, employees, and organizations.


