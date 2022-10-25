Arrowstorm Entertainment, the Utah-based Fantasy/Sci-fi production studio, after five years of dormancy for the Mythica franchise, has announced a new installment for the cult fan favorite sword-and-sorcery fantasy series, with a new feature titled "Mythica: Stormbound."
Jason Faller, Executive Producer at Arrowstorm, comments "Mythica is the biggest and most ambitious indie fantasy film series ever created. We are delighted to return to the world of Mythica and we know the fans are going to love Stormbound."
Mythica Mythica is a series of five high fantasy feature films released between 2014 and 2016, with titles (in order) "A Quest for Heroes", "The Darkspore", "The Necromancer", "The Iron Crown", and "The Godslayer". Distributed worldwide on dozens of platforms and in many languages, the Mythica franchise has tens of millions of viewers. Executive Producer Kynan Griffin says "We've been waiting for the right way to continue expanding the Mythica canon. Stormbound is the first of many new stories to come."
Stormbound
Arrowstorm is keeping the plot and characters for the new Mythica film under wraps, but the new Stormbound story is set roughly ten years after the events of "The Godslayer", where the necromancer (Szorlok, played by Matthew Mercer) was defeated, but the world was left more or less in ruins. Stormbound will reset the world of Mythica as it rebuilds, and promises to include "returning faces" of some heroes from Mythica's past, while introducing new heroes and villains, with plans for more Mythica films yet to be developed and produced. Cast member Jake Stormoen, who played the character of "Dagen" throughout the Mythica series, is now slated as Director for Stormbound, to be filmed in the spring and summer of 2023.
Kickstarter
Arrowstorm is returning to their crowdfunding model of partially funding films through Kickstarter. Stormbound has set its goal at $200,000 on Kickstarter with the campaign launching on October 25 and running through December 9, Arrowstorm's most ambitious crowdfunding campaign to date. Kickstarter link here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/arrowstorm/mythica-stormbound
About Arrowstorm Entertainment
Arrowstorm Entertainment is a film production studio led by Executive Producers Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, headquartered in Provo, Utah. With over 20 internationally distributed feature films and television series in the science fiction and fantasy genres, and more in development, Arrowstorm continues to focus on world-building and genre projects designed to capture the imagination.
