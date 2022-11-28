...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Art Installation Tribute to Utah's First Astronaut and Retired U.S. Senator Jake Garn Debuts at Salt Lake City International Airport
Salt Lake City International Airport Unveils Jake Garn Tribute December 3
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An art installation tribute celebrating Utah's first astronaut and retired U.S. Sen. Jake Garn will be unveiled during a special dedication ceremony at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
The dedication ceremony will be held at the Salt Lake City International Airport in the Greeting Room on the 2nd floor. The ceremony will include a Jake Garn Legacy tribute video and remarks by Scott Howell, Co-chair of the Jake Garn Legacy Team, former Gov. Mike Leavitt, Mayor Erin Mendenall, Dan Dugan Salt Lake City Council Chair and District Six representative, art installation artist Gordon Huether, Bill Wyatt Director of Airports at Salt Lake City Corporation, Ellen Garn and other Jake Garn family members.
The art installation will be a tribute to Jake Garn's long life including his career in aviation, aeronautics and politics and is part of the Salt Lake City International Airport's art open house from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on the same day.
Born in Richfield, Utah on October 12, 1932, Edwin Jacob "Jake" Garn was the first member of congress to fly in space. Garn was elected to the Senate in 1974 and served three terms. He also flew as a payload specialist on STS-51D Discovery from April 12-19, 1985 and served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy and in the Utah Air National Guard, retiring as a full Colonel in April 1979. He was later promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in 1985.
Garn recently celebrated his 90th birthday with his friends and family. Garn has 7 children, 30 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. According to Garn, his family is most important to him, regardless of other accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.