In a field bound by averages, Launch Leads is one lead generation company skewing the numbers.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Salt Lake City-based company outsources the tedious process of lead generation, or "cold calling," for brands looking to maximize sales opportunities. In June of 2022, Launch Leads rolled out a new proprietary technology built on the team's expertise in lead generation best practices. In just two months, the company has seen a 22% increase in conversations and an 11% increase in total appointments booked. With average lead generation contact rates hovering around 18 to 20 percent, these advances shatter industry norms.

