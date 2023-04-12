Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SPOKANE, Wash. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics Inc., a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered digital pathology solutions, and ARUP Laboratories, a national academic reference laboratory with hospital and health system clients in all 50 states, today announced that ARUP has selected Gestalt's award-winning PathFlow® digital platform as the solution to support its comprehensive vision for digital pathology.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.