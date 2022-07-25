(PRNewsfoto/ARUP Laboratories)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARUP Laboratories today announced that it has begun in-house testing for monkeypox. The Orthopoxvirus (includes monkeypox virus) by PCR test (test code 3005716) is a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to detect the DNA of orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.

