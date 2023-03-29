UMOCA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Utah Museum of Contemporary Art)

UMOCA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Utah Museum of Contemporary Art)

 By Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As high-rise apartment complexes emerge across Utah's Wasatch Front, Salt Lake City becomes less affordable for the average resident, leaving over 25,000 individuals in Salt Lake City without a home every year. The conditions that create housing insecurity aren't isolated to Salt Lake City; there is currently a housing crisis in every major city in the world due to many factors––including geopolitical conflict, climate crisis, and wealth inequality.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.