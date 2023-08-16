Hitachi EH4000

ASI Mining, along with distributor Epiroc, has secured an order from Roy Hill Iron Ore to automate 18 Hitachi EH4000 haul trucks, enhancing its autonomous fleet in Western Australia. The move will make Roy Hill the world's largest single autonomous haulage system site, boasting 96 automated haul trucks. This expansion adds EH4000 trucks to Roy Hill's existing fleet, alongside Caterpillar models, solidifying their commitment to OEM agnostic autonomy. The project, starting in 2023, anticipates full completion by the end of 2024, marking a significant step in autonomous mining technology.

MENDON, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mendon Utah - ASI Mining, in conjunction with its distributor Epiroc, has received an order from Roy Hill Iron Ore to automate 18 Hitachi EH4000 haul trucks to be integrated with its current autonomous haulage fleet in Western Australia. The additional trucks will increase Roy Hill's fleet to a total of 96 haul trucks which, once converted to autonomous operation, will make Roy Hill the largest single autonomous haulage system (AHS) site in the world.


