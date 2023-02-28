Support Local Journalism

Buchheister to assume duties March 1, 2023 and will work with Mike Kaplan on transition through the end of the 2023 season

ASPEN SNOWMASS, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Snowmass names Geoff Buchheister as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Buchheister will lead Aspen Snowmass's Mountain Division and will begin work March 1, 2023. Geoff's first priority will be to spend the next two months learning and transitioning responsibilities from Mike Kaplan who officially retires on April 30, 2023, after working for Aspen Skiing Company for the past 30 years. Geoff joins Aspen Snowmass from his current role as Chief Operating Officer at Whistler Blackcomb, the largest resort in North America, where he has been since 2019.


