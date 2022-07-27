Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure, the leading platform for Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), today announced the appointment of Alfonso Iovieno as Chief Product and Strategy Officer. In this role, he will oversee the company's product development, technology innovation, and strategic growth.

Iovieno brings 15 years of experience rolling out complex, end-to-end global product development initiatives in matrixed organizations across North America, LATAM, and EMEA. He has built a reputation for identifying new market opportunities and creatively pursuing them through the innovative application of technology. He joins Assure from Visa, where he served as Head of Digital Security Solutions for Latin America and Caribbean. He has also propelled strategy and execution at global technology and financial service companies such as J.P. Morgan Chase, and Citigroup.

